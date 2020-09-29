CHARLOTTETOWN - Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting one new case of COVID-19.
The case involves a man in his 20s who travelled outside the Atlantic region.
The province's chief medical officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said today the Island resident did not travel by air and is recovering at home.
Morrison says contact tracing is underway to determine if others have been infected.
The province has two active cases of COVID-19, which brings its total number of cases to 59 — all of which were related to travel outside the province.
No one on the Island has been hospitalized for COVID-19 and the province has not reported any deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2020
