CHARLOTTETOWN - Prince Edward Island is tightening border restrictions in an effort to limit the number of new COVID-19 cases in the province.
Effective immediately, all non-resident travel to the Island from outside of Atlantic Canada is on hold until at least May 17.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison says seasonal residents who had been approved to arrive before May 17 will need to show results of a negative COVID-19 test in the 72 hours before arriving on the island and will be tested during 14 days of isolation.
Rotational workers and truck drivers will need to isolate until their first negative test even if they have been vaccinated.
Morrison reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.
All three cases involved people who arrived in the province from travel outside of Atlantic Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2021.
