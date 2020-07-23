CHARLOTTETOWN - A Prince Edward Island man who tested positive for COVID-19 and allegedly refused to self-isolate has been jailed near Charlottetown.
Javan Mizero Nsangira, 22, is being held at the provincial correctional centre at Sleepy Hollow until his next court appearance on July 30.
John Diamond, director of prosecutions, said Thursday that Nsangira is accused of not self-isolating at home in Charlottetown and again at the Rodd Brudenell River Resort where he had been taken to complete his 14-day mandated quarantine.
The resort is being used by the province for self-isolation of temporary foreign workers, although Nsangira is not a temporary foreign worker.
RCMP were called to the resort on July 17 following complaints that a man was refusing to self-isolate.
Sgt. Chris Gunn says they arrested a man who was walking the grounds of the resort and refused to return to his room.
"He ignored requests by staff to go back to his room prior to us arriving," Gunn said.
The man again tested positive for COVID-19.
Diamond said Nsangira now faces two charges of common nuisance and one charge of uttering threats to a police officer.
"By not self-isolating, and the fact that he was tested positive, he was creating a public health risk," Diamond said.
None of the charges has been proven in court.
On Tuesday, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief medical officer of health, said no one has tested positive for the disease at the provincial correctional centre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2020.
