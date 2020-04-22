CHARLOTTETOWN - Residents of Prince Edward Island should expect to see a return of a few signs of normal life in the coming weeks as the province eases some public health measures imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health officials in Canada's smallest province have again reported no new cases of COVID-19, leaving the provincial total at just 26, with 24 of those patients recovered.
Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the ease-back will be done carefully, starting with some outdoor activities and some elective surgeries.
The situation in P.E.I. is in stark contrast to neighbouring Nova Scotia, which reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the total in the province to 12.
Nova Scotia is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 772.
Meanwhile, Fisheries and Oceans Canada has announced the lobster fishery in zones in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence will open on May 15 — about two weeks later than usual.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2020.
