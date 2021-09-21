CHARLOTTETOWN - Prince Edward Island will impose a vaccination passport system starting Oct. 5 to help control the spread of COVID-19, Premier Dennis King said Tuesday.
Residents will be required to show proof of vaccination to access most places where large gatherings occur, such as sporting events and concerts, he said, adding that the passport will also apply for restaurants and wedding and funeral receptions.
"The program will not be applicable to worship or religious ceremonies or funeral and wedding ceremonies," he told reporters in Charlottetown. "Nor will it be required for retail, banks or access to health-care services in the province."
King said the "P.E.I. Vax Pass" will initially involve showing a paper proof of vaccination and will progress to a QR code later in October. Children under 12 years of age and people with medical exemptions won't need the pass, he added.
Health officials in the province reported three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, all involving close contacts of previously reported infections. Two new cases involved people in their 30s and the other case involved someone in their 20s.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison said there were 47 active cases in the province.
King said the recent COVID-19 outbreak at West Royalty Elementary School had been contained. Morrison said the decision to temporarily close Charlottetown-area schools for three days was key to controlling the spread of that outbreak.
"This short closure gave individuals the time to be tested," she told reporters. "It allowed the staff the opportunity to conduct contact tracing and most importantly, it provided public health with critical information about the extent and scope of the spread of COVID-19 in our community."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2021.
— By Kevin Bissett in Fredericton.
