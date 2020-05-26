FREDERICTON - Public health officials are reporting one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.
The new case is a person over the age of 90 in the Campbellton region in the north of the province.
There have been 122 cases in New Brunswick and 120 of those have recovered.
There are no cases in hospital, and the province has had no COVID-19-related deaths.
Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, says every New Brunswicker must remain vigilant and should limit their contacts to prevent the chance of spreading the virus.
So far, 22,920 tests have been conducted in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2020.
