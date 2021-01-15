ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A look at Ches Crosbie, leader of Newfoundland and Labrador's Progressive Conservative party.
Age: 67.
Early years: Born in St. John's, N.L., and raised in a political household. His late father, John Crosbie, served as an outspoken federal cabinet minister and later as lieutenant-governor of the province.
Education: Studied political science at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., and went on to study law at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar. Studied law at Dalhousie University in Halifax.
Before politics: Established his own law firm in 1991. Led several high-profile class action lawsuits, including one involving survivors of residential schools in Labrador.
Political record: Rejected as a federal Tory candidate in 2015 amid reported tension with then prime minister Stephen Harper. Won the provincial Progressive Conservative leadership in April 2018.
Family: He and his wife Lois have three grown daughters: Charlotte, Catherine and Rachel.
Quote: "They point out to me that I may not be the most charismatic individual." — Crosbie responding to a review of his leadership on Nov. 21, 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2021.
