HALIFAX - The manager of a sea kayaking operation in Nova Scotia says locals and tourist alike are relieved to have a road reopened to a key provincial tourist destination.
Adam Zita with East Coast Outfitters says the opening of a temporary bridge on the road to the Peggy's Cove lighthouse will put an end to lengthy detours.
He says in an interview that the road was washed out during the devastating floods last month that resulted in the deaths of four people, including three children, who were trying to escape the rushing waters.
Pam Lovelace, the municipal councillor for the area, says it's a spark of good news for a region that was hit hard by forest fires in May and then by July's flooding.
She says residents were worried that the closed road would have made it more difficult for ambulance and fire services to respond quickly.
The provincial Department of Public Works said Friday it had opened a single-lane temporary bridge along the road near Blind Bay, N.S.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.