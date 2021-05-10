HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's boundaries were closed to non-essential travel on Monday, as the province reported 121 new cases of COVID-19.
But as the new health order took effect — nearly two weeks into a provincewide lockdown — chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang sounded a cautiously optimistic note, saying there are early signs that restrictions are beginning to work.
He told reporters the number of virus cases is coming down on a "slow but regular basis."
"We are headed in the right direction, but I'm fully aware you don't turn this around overnight," Strang said. "We have to be slow and cautious through this whole process."
Health officials said they identified 94 new cases in the central zone, which includes the Halifax area, 16 in the province's eastern zone, six in the western zone and five in the northern region. The province has 1,655 active reported cases of COVID-19 and 58 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care.
Strang said progress has been made on a backlog of 200 positive cases that had yet to be entered into the province's database. About 100 cases remained, he said Monday, adding that the system should catch up by mid-week.
Monday's new health order, which closes boundaries to previously exempted Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, also applies to anyone moving to the province. Nova Scotia had prohibited non-essential travel from most of the country since April.
Premier Iain Rankin on Monday clarified the rules for moving to Nova Scotia, saying there are some exceptional circumstances that require "compassionate exemptions" because the province doesn't want people to find themselves homeless.
"There needs to be some flexibility on previously agreed upon (moving) dates," he said.
Under the change, people can apply for an exception under the following circumstances:
— they have a purchase or sale agreement for a property bought in 2021, with an offer accepted on or before April 21 and a closing date on or before May 20
— they have a minimum one-year lease signed on or before April 21, which is beginning on or before May 20
— they have a letter of acceptance for new employment in Nova Scotia for work that cannot be done virtually or deferred; the letter must be dated on or before May 7
The new restrictions also apply to parents from out of province who were hoping to pick up or drop off students. Under the new rules, rotational workers returning home from so-called outbreak zones such as the oilsands hub of Fort McMurray, Alta., must self-isolate for 14 days.
Nova Scotia's travel rules are in force until at least the end of the month and an application process for most travellers will be introduced by May 14.
Rankin announced the new restrictions on Friday as part of measures aimed at reining in the worst COVID-19 outbreak in Atlantic Canada since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the premier also announced $1.3 million in funding for food banks on Monday in order to assist individuals and families in need during the lockdown. The money will go to charity Feed Nova Scotia and its network across the province.
Nova Scotia imposed a provincewide lockdown on April 28 when it became clear the virus was spreading at a rapid rate. The majority of the cases have been identified in the Halifax area.
"Our numbers are just starting to trend in the right direction, but we are not there yet," Rankin said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.