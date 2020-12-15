HILLSBURN, N.S. - As teams searched the shores near a Nova Scotia village late Tuesday for six missing scallop fishers, community members described their struggle to remain hopeful.
Near the scene along the Bay of Fundy, Rev. Bob Elliott, the pastor of the Hillsburn United Baptist Church, said in an interview that fears of the worst were mounting for the missing scallop dragger Chief William Saulis.
"If you're a praying person, you should be praying now," the minister said. Earlier in the day, two empty life-rafts from the dragger washed ashore near his church in the village of about 250 people.
"We're remaining hopeful until we're told not to be hopeful. It's nearing Christmas, and there's people, and loved ones, and there are children involved. So we must remain positive for now," Elliott said.
A fisherman who worked on the dragger last year described his distress at the news that searchers only found fragments of the boat near the site where an emergency beacon went off at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
Jacob Jacquard said high tides and wicked winds can rapidly transform the Bay of Fundy into a dangerous place to work.
"It's hitting real close to home," he said from his home in the Yarmouth area.
"It's a very sad day for our community, that's for sure. I grew up with most of these guys. I've known them my whole life."
He said he also finds it hard to understand how the incident unfolded, given the experience of the captain.
"He's (the captain) been in the business a long time, he knows the waters. It could've been a number of things that took place. It could've been anything from mechanical issues to one bad wave hit them."
According to the Halifax search and rescue co-ordination centre, seas were two to three metres high and winds were gusting well over 50 kilometres per hour at the time the vessel sank. Poor weather also hampered the search by military aircraft and three coast guard vessels.
Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens of the search and rescue co-ordination centre in Halifax said the boat went down off Delaps Cove, N.S., about 40 kilometres northeast of Digby. The debris was spotted at 8:22 a.m.
Owens said a large search effort was underway, but as of 6 p.m. local time no survivors had been located.
Alain d'Entremont, president of the Full Bay Scallop Association, confirmed that the boat is owned by Yarmouth Sea Products, which is a member of the association.
D'Entremont said the 15-metre scallop dragger was on its way to Digby when it "seemed to have sunk."
"As a vessel owner myself, you go to bed at night thinking about the men who are out on the water. It's something you think about all the time, and you hate to hear about it."
Owens said the search will continue through the day and into the night.
"Our determination is to find these individuals as quickly as possible and we'll continue as long as we have to in order to find these people," he said.
The area has a long tradition of scallop fishing, and a prior sinking tragedy is still fresh in the memories of many fishers in the Digby area.
On Sept. 14, 2010, a search in the Bay of Fundy for a missing scallop dragger, The RLJ, and its crew of four was called off after the military confirmed none had survived.
The draggers often set out from Yarmouth and Digby on multi-day journeys in the bay, and typically have emergency beacons that can instantly alert authorities if a disaster occurs.
However, Roger LeBlanc, a member of the Maritime Fishermen's Union and lobster fisherman based out of nearby Meteghan, N.S., said winds overnight were unexpectedly fierce.
"The seas are high today, the currents are running high, it's the highest tides of the year, really and there's a lot of currents," he said. "Anything can happen."
Angela Burnie, a member of the Hillsburn United Baptist Church, spent the day working in a warming centre for first responders, offering tea, coffee and sandwiches.
The church got notice of the rescue efforts at about 10:30 a.m. and members quickly mobilized.
“Words can't explain how we feel here on the shore, because it's right in our backyard,” she said.
“There's been, certainly, boats that have gone down and lives have been lost, but nothing this close to our little community,” said Burnie. “We just have to hope and pray that everything goes well.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.
— With files from Michael Tutton, Keith Doucette and Danielle Edwards in Halifax.
