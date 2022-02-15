HALIFAX - Weather conditions were deteriorating on Tuesday in the Atlantic Ocean east of St. John's as rescue teams searched for a Spanish fishing vessel that sank hours earlier, killing at least seven crew members, while another 14 were reported missing.
Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens, a spokesman for the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, said seven bodies were recovered since the first distress signal was received just after midnight. Three survivors were located in a life-raft by another Spanish fishing boat in an area more than 460 kilometres east of St. John's, Owens added.
"We know where the debris field is, so we have a good location where the vessel sank," Owens said in an interview. "It has allowed us to focus our efforts … and centralize our search."
Some life-jackets, fishing equipment, gear and an empty life-raft were found at the site, he said, adding that the three survivors were "secure" aboard the Spanish fishing vessel. He said he had no word on the condition of the survivors.
Owens said the search teams were battling difficult sea conditions. He said the area was experiencing 74-kilometre per hour winds and sea swells of 5.5 metres.
"The visibility has decreased with fog so it is making it a little bit challenging on the water," he said, adding that the conditions in that area of the North Atlantic can be much worse.
"Personally, I've seen 10- to 15-metre swells," he said. "Five- to five-and-a-half (metres) is still a bit of a rough ride, depending on the type of vessel you are in. The Spanish fishing vessels that are assisting in this search are designed for this weather."
Owens said three Cormorant helicopters are rotating in and out of the area, flying from St. John's to Hibernia and then out to the search site. He said a provincial airlines aircraft and a C130 Hercules out of Greenwood, N.S., were flying overhead doing sensor sweeps.
The Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cygnus was still on route to the debris site, he said, where "a number" of Spanish fishing ships have been assisting.
Owens was unable to confirm the name of the missing ship, but authorities in Spain have said the 50-metre vessel Villa de Pitanxo sank around 1 a.m. eastern time in rough seas. Spanish authorities said the ship operates out of Spain's northwestern Galicia region.
The news was a tragic blow to the port town of Marin in northwestern Galicia, where many make their living from the sea. Marin Mayor Maria Ramallo said the sinking of the boat was the biggest tragedy on record for the community.
"We can't remember anything worse than this,'' Ramallo told Spain's state news agency, EFE.
Those rescued were in one of the vessel's four lifeboats, while two other lifeboats were found empty and the fourth was unaccounted for.
Spanish officials said the sunken vessel's crew included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three workers from Ghana. The owner of the fishing boat, Grupo Nores, wasn't immediately available for comment.
The sinking comes on the 40th anniversary of the sinking of the Ocean Ranger oil rig on Newfoundland's Grand Banks, about 315 kilometres east of St. John's, on Feb. 15, 1982. The rig was demolished by high winds and massive waves, which led to the deaths of 84 men.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.
— With files from The Associated Press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.