HALIFAX - St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., has shifted exams to online formats or postponed them into 2022 as the province reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Public Health reported 64 cases in the central zone which includes Halifax, as well as 52 cases in the eastern zone, which includes Antigonish, 10 cases in the northern zone and three cases in the western zone.
Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said on Friday that most new cases reported in the Halifax area are related to the university outbreak because some people travelled to the school from the capital last weekend.
In addition, he said some positive cases were students who live in Antigonish but are from Halifax and are therefore recorded in the central zone because of the address on their provincial health card.
Public Health said in a release Saturday those infected in the outbreak are experiencing relatively mild symptoms and the cases involve mostly young people who are fully vaccinated.
However, university officials said late Friday the university will not be holding in-person exams effective Saturday, as many students are required to isolate as they await test results.
The administration instructed faculty members to change to an alternate delivery format, whether online or take-home, where possible.
University officials say in a news release that for those courses where such a change is impractical, faculty members will need to defer the in-person exam until January.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.