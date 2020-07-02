HALIFAX - Nova Scotia has announced its third recent case of COVID-19 involving people arriving from outside the country, with the latest being a temporary foreign worker from Mexico.
The string of new infections comes after the province had gone three weeks without any new cases.
Premier Stephen McNeil said Thursday the temporary foreign worker tested positive for the virus during his initial 14-day quarantine period. The worker has remained in isolation since testing positive.
The two other individuals with COVID-19 both were Nova Scotians who had travelled to the United States.
On Wednesday, the province announced that passengers on a flight from Toronto to Halifax last week may have been exposed to COVID-19. The Nova Scotia Health Authority said the potential exposure occurred June 26 on WestJet Flight 248.
In the latest case, McNeil said the protocols in place for temporary foreign workers worked.
"Public health is doing the important work of contact tracing .... It's a very good reminder to all of us that COVID-19 is still present in our province," he said.
The cases acquired by Nova Scotians in the United States come amid a growing spread of the virus in many American states.
The number of new confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the United States climbed to a high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
McNeil meanwhile confirmed that Atlantic Canadians will be allowed to travel throughout the region as of Friday.
McNeil said this is being permitted despite the recent cases in Nova Scotia because the presence of the virus in the four provinces remains low, and the tourism industry is struggling.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 2, 2020.
