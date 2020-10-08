FREDERICTON - Matthew Raymond's murder trial in Fredericton will resume Friday morning after it was briefly put on hold Thursday.
Justice Larry Landry of the Court of Queen's Bench told jurors a Supreme Court of Canada decision rendered Wednesday could impact the trial.
The judge said the court decision, which he did not identify, needed to be discussed by the lawyers in the Raymond trial on Thursday.
The jury trial is scheduled to resume Friday with an RCMP computer expert who testified for two days this week about pictures, videos and notes found on Raymond's computer.
Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the August 2018 deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.
The defence has acknowledged Raymond killed the victims but says he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2020.
