HALIFAX - The three Maritime provinces reported no new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
For Nova Scotia, it's the first time in almost three months the province has had no new cases. Premier Iain Rankin said in a statement the last time the daily caseload had dropped to zero was March 29.
News of the declining infection rate marks "a great way to begin summer," he said. Rankin also encouraged Nova Scotians to follow public health measures and get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.
Nova Scotia has 79 active reported cases of COVID-19, including three people recovering in hospital, with one of them in intensive care.
Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Nova Scotians should be proud of their efforts to reduce the number of COVID-19 infections. "But please don't let your guard down," he said in a statement. "We need to continue to follow the public health measures, get tested often and get vaccinated until we get to Phase 5 of our reopening."
Since April 1, the province has reported 4,049 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
In New Brunswick, health officials reported no new cases Monday and said the province had 54 active infections. Five patients are hospitalized with the disease, including two in intensive care.
All eligible New Brunswickers can now book their second-dose appointments if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
"As all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are now eligible to begin booking second doses, available appointments may be a few weeks away,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a statement. “I ask that everyone continue to be patient. We will have enough doses of vaccine for everyone, and your turn will come soon."
Currently, 76.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 19.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.
While Prince Edward Island did not issue a COVID-19 update Monday, Health Department spokesman Ron Ryder confirmed there had been no change in case numbers.
Officials in Newfoundland and Labrador did not issue a COVID-19 update on Monday as it was a provincial holiday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2021.
