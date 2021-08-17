HALIFAX - The Progressive Conservatives moved out to an early lead Tuesday as polls closed across the province following a summer campaign held during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Less than one hour after most polls closed, the Progressive Conservatives were elected in three ridings and were leading in at least 20 others. A total of 28 seats are needed to secure a majority in the province's newly expanded 55-seat legislature.
As early results came in, Cameron MacKeen, co-chair of the Tory campaign, described an “excited” mood for party members who gathered at a sport facility in New Glasgow, N.S.
“A couple of months ago, people thought we didn’t have a chance and now people are talking about what a tight race it is,” MacKeen said.
The incumbent Liberals, led by 38-year-old Iain Rankin, campaigned on pledges aimed at capitalizing on post-pandemic optimism, while at the same time preaching tight-fisted fiscal conservatism. Rankin's Liberals, in power since 2013, are seeking a third consecutive term in office.
The Progressive Conservatives, led by chartered accountant Tim Houston, tried to differentiate themselves by unveiling a left-leaning, big-spending platform that focused on improving the health-care system — an issue that eventually became one of the dominant themes of the campaign.
The New Democrats, led by United Church minister Gary Burrill, campaigned on a traditionally progressive platform that called for a $15 minimum wage, 10 paid sick days for all workers and rent control. The NDP also repeatedly accused the Liberals of planning to impose hefty budget cuts if they are re-elected to govern.
Before the 32-day race started, the governing Liberals were leading in the polls, having won kudos for their handling of the pandemic. The government imposed some of the toughest health-protection measures in Canada, which kept infection rates low — with just 22 active cases as of Tuesday.
But the party stumbled just before the election campaign began.
Rankin, Canada's youngest premier, revealed in July he had been convicted of impaired driving as a young man in 2003 and 2005. He provided few details about the second conviction, which was dismissed in court. The lack of disclosure surrounding the second case prompted a series of unflattering media reports.
And in the first week of the campaign, the Liberals faced more negative headlines after a female Liberal candidate alleged party staff had pressured her to drop out of the race because she had previously sold revealing photos of herself on the website OnlyFans. Robyn Ingraham said the party had told her to cite her mental health issues as the reason for her departure on the first day of the campaign, which she did in writing before going public with her version of events.
As the campaign neared the midway point, Rankin was kept on the defensive during a leaders debate that saw Houston and Burrill taking shots at the premier over his record on health care. In particular, Houston criticized the premier for failing to deal with a chronic physician shortage that has left more than 70,000 Nova Scotians without a family doctor.
"People will remember the Liberals promised a doctor for all Nova Scotians," Houston told Rankin, referring to a promise made in 2013 by Rankin's predecessor, former Liberal premier Stephen McNeil. "They failed on that. They didn't really try."
Houston, 51, has said a Tory government would spend $553 million during its first year in office to fulfil campaign promises, mostly for improving health care.
During the campaign, Rankin repeatedly took aim at Houston's big-spending platform, accusing the Tory leader of wanting to "overbuild" the long-term care sector.
Rankin, who was elected to lead the Liberal party in February, argued that his party's planned investments in health care were sensible. "What we don't need is a competition on who can throw the most money at an issue," the former business manager said.
At dissolution, the Liberals held 24 of 51 seats, followed by the Progressive Conservatives with 17. The New Democrats had five seats, and there were three Independents and two vacancies in the 51 seat legislature.
The Green party, led by interim leader Jessica Alexander, does not have much of a profile in Nova Scotia, and the party did not field a full slate of candidates.
The election has seen a rise in early voting, with final statistics from Elections Nova Scotia indicating a total of 176,793 votes were cast before Tuesday, about 58,000 more than in the 2017 election.
The agency had encouraged early voting and mail-in ballots as a way to reduce exposure to COVID-19 infections.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.
