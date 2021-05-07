HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's COVID-19 outbreak intensified on Friday as the province reported another death linked to the virus and 227 new infections — another daily high.
The province's chief medical officer of health confirmed that an additional 200 positive cases had yet to be entered into the province's database because of a backlog caused by the sudden surge.
Dr. Robert Strang announced new measures aimed at preventing further spread of the deadly virus, tightening a provincewide lockdown imposed 10 days ago.
Among other things, the province has extended school closures to the end of May and imposed tougher border restrictions.
As of Friday, Nova Scotia had 1,464 active cases of COVID-19. There were 50 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care.
There have been a number of outbreaks in Atlantic Canada since the pandemic began, but the sudden spike in Nova Scotia has been the worst in the region so far.
The previous outbreaks, including one in Newfoundland and Labrador that forced cancellation of in-person voting for a provincial election, were all brought under control in short order, thanks to compliance with tough lockdown rules.
As a result, the Atlantic region has been repeatedly lauded for being a world leader in keeping the virus under control.
Most of the new cases in Nova Scotia have been reported in the Halifax area, but the entire province has been subjected to strict health protocol measures since April 28, which include a ban on travel outside residents' home municipalities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021.
