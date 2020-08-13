FREDERICTON - Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two new cases of COVID-19.
The Public Health Department said today the new cases involve temporary foreign workers who have been in self-isolation since they arrived in Moncton.
One is between 30 and 39 years old, and the other is between 50 and 59 years old.
Meanwhile, authorities said today the COVID-19 case reported Wednesday in the Fredericton area is now recovered.
New Brunswick has reported a total of 180 cases of COVID-19, 169 of which are considered recovered.
The virus has claimed two lives in the province and there are nine active cases of COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2020.
