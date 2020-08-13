FREDERICTON - Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two new cases of COVID-19.

The Public Health Department said today the new cases involve temporary foreign workers who have been in self-isolation since they arrived in Moncton.

One is between 30 and 39 years old, and the other is between 50 and 59 years old.

Meanwhile, authorities said today the COVID-19 case reported Wednesday in the Fredericton area is now recovered.

New Brunswick has reported a total of 180 cases of COVID-19, 169 of which are considered recovered.

The virus has claimed two lives in the province and there are nine active cases of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you