FREDERICTON - The second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show. Here is a list of the winners:

-- Blues Recording of the Year: Campbell and Johnston's Black Market Band - Self-titled Album

-- Children’s Entertainer of the Year: Gordie Crazylegs MacKeeman

-- Classical Composer of the Year: Amy Brandon

-- Classical Recording of the Year: Maureen Batt and Grej -- “Lighthouse”

-- Country Recording of the Year: Scott MacKay -- “Stupid Cupid”

-- Dance Recording of the Year: Pindeo and Loeb -- “Good Vibe Feeling”

-- Electronic Recording of the Year: Paragon Cause -- “Autopilot”

-- Folk Recording of the Year: The Gilberts -- “Tell Me”

-- Global Recording of the Year: Weak Size Fish -- “The Drift”

-- Inspirational Recording of the Year: Morgan Toney -- “First Flight”

-- Instrumental Recording of the Year: Andy Creeggan -- “Andiwork IV”

-- Jazz Recording of the Year: Steve Amirault -- “Montreal Jazz Trio”

-- Loud Recording of the Year: Botfly -- “Lower Than Love”

-- Pop Recording of the Year: Hillsburn -- “Slipping Away”

-- R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Zamani -- “Selfish”

-- Rising Star Recording of the Year: Paragon Cause -- “Autopilot”

-- Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year: Adam Young -- “Yearbook”

Industry awards

-- Artist Innovator of the Year: Mallory Johnson

-- Company of the Year: Side Door Access

-- Event of the Year: Levee on the Lake

-- Industry Innovator of the Year: Ultimate Online Nova Scotia Kitchen Party

-- Management/Manager of the Year: Sonic Entertainment Group

-- Media Outlet of the Year: First Light Fridays

-- Media Person of the Year: Greg Smith

-- Producer of the Year: Corey LeRue

-- Studio Engineer of the Year: Thomas Stajcer

-- Studio of the Year: The Sonic Temple

-- Video Director of the Year: Cecil Johnson

Honorary awards

-- Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction: 1755 -- "le monde et bien changé"

-- Director's Special Achievement: Patsy Gallant

-- Bucky Adams Memorial Award: Tachichi, Tyrone Thompson

-- Dr. Helen Creighton Lifetime Achievement Award: Cutting Crew

-- Industry Builder Award: Le Grenier Musique, Carol Doucet

-- Musician's Achievement Award: Yvette Lorraine

-- Stompin’ Tom Awards: Buddy MacDonald, Jean Surette, Gordon Quinton, Charles Austin, Scott Parsons

