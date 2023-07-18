It’s not just Tbaytel that’s upgrading its telecommunications systems in rural Thunder Bay.
Bell Canada confirmed on Monday it has crews working in the southern parts of Neebing, laying the groundwork for high-speed internet at 400 “locations” in that municipality by the end of 2025.
No specific timetable has been released; even municipal officials don’t know specifically when or where the upgraded Bell service will be available.
“I don’t have a lot of details on where exactly the Bell line is going, but we have seen their contractor out on some of our roads preparing for the installation,” said Neebing clerk-treasurer Erika Kromm.
A Bell spokeswoman said the Neebing upgrade is part of a $1.3 billion plan by the company that was announced last summer to make fibre-optic technology available to 80,000 homes across the province over a three-year project period.
The Ontario government’s share in the project is $484 million. The rural areas being targeted for upgrades “can’t be funded by private investment alone,” a Bell news release said.
Also on Monday, Ontario’s NDP said internet service in many parts of the North remain either scarce or not affordable.
And yet, noted the party’s Rural Affairs critic, John Vanthof (Timiskaming-Cochrane), “everyone relies on these services for (computer) connection, work, education, essential services and safety.”
Northern Ontario residents pay some of the highest rates in the world for internet services, the party added.
The party cited a 2021 CRTC report, which said access to high-speed internet service was available to less than 60 per cent of rural Canadian households. In First Nations, the report said, the connection rate was only 33 per cent.
In rural Thunder Bay, residents have over the years tried to get by with low-speed internet or satellite services like Starlink.
“Some people hot-spot off their cell phones, but cell service is spotty or non-existent in some parts of Neebing,” said Kromm.
Last year, Tbaytel started construction on a $36-million fibre-optic expansion that aims to connect 2,565 households to high-speed internet in Neebing, as well as five other municipalities just outside Thunder Bay: Conmee, Gillies, O’Connor, Oliver-Paipoonge and Shuniah.
That project, like Bell’s, is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.
Potential Tbaytel customers living in the six affected municipalities can keep track of when the service will be available in their neighbourhood at a dedicated link: tbaytel.net/fibreexpansion.
