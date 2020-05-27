Plan coming together

People are coming together to try to turn the Finlandia club into a

viable co-operative.

A group of people has a plan to fundraise the money to buy the Finnish

Labour Temple and turn it into a multi-stakeholder co-operative

business.

Last week, the Finlandia Association, which owns the 110-year-old

labour temple along with the Hoito Restaurant and Tapiola Sports Park,

voted to liquidate the association’s assets after it defaulted on one

payment of less than $2,000 to the Royal Bank of Canada.

The bank would not defer the payment despite the association not being

able to make the payment because of the Hoito’s forced closure under

COVID-19 restrictions.

