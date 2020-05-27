A group of people has a plan to fundraise the money to buy the Finnish
Labour Temple and turn it into a multi-stakeholder co-operative
business.
Last week, the Finlandia Association, which owns the 110-year-old
labour temple along with the Hoito Restaurant and Tapiola Sports Park,
voted to liquidate the association’s assets after it defaulted on one
payment of less than $2,000 to the Royal Bank of Canada.
The bank would not defer the payment despite the association not being
able to make the payment because of the Hoito’s forced closure under
COVID-19 restrictions.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
