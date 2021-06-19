Artists from across Thunder Bay enjoyed the fresh air and sunshine earlier this week as they gathered on St. Paul Street to paint eight picnic tables that will be used to enhance the waterfront district this summer.
Kara Pratt, co-ordinator of the Waterfront District Business Improvement Area (BIA), says Sociable Thunder Bay and the BIA are working together with the City of Thunder Bay and the artists on the project.
“We are decorating borrowed city picnic tables that are ours for the summer and hopefully summers in the future,” said Pratt, adding, “We did get permission to paint them . . . don’t worry.”
The BIA listened to visitors to the downtown core last year and found more vibrancy with the streets was suggested.
“So we delivered this summer,” she said.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.