Porter Airlines will be back in the air starting on Sept. 8.
The airline’s planned resumption will mark nearly 18 months after they suspended flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Porter’s flight schedule is returning in phases with Canadian destinations that include Thunder Bay, Toronto, Halifax, Moncton, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, and St. John’s, N.L.
Destinations in the U.S., including Boston, Chicago, New York and Washington, are to restart on Sept. 17.
“This is the moment our team members, passengers and the communities we serve have been waiting for,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines, in a news release. “The pandemic has progressed to the point that we can now begin restoring service across our network, focused around our main base at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.”
Porter had announced in May that they planned to resume flights starting July 20.
The airline is planning to recall approximately 500 staff as the first phase of flights are introduced. They expect to add more staff later as flights and destinations return to the schedule.
Porter is also making all fares purchased by July 20, for travel through Dec. 15, 2021, fully refundable, with no fees.
A comprehensive program to protect the health of its passengers and team members is to be introduced.
