It’s like yoga for the mind.
That’s how artist Steve Gerow described the importance of art during
the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gerow led an online art class for a group of Kingsway Park Public
School students on Thursday, from The Creative — an art studio he
co-owns with Deena Kruger.
“Now is the perfect time to explore and try different things,” said
Gerow, before going live with the students.
Since mid-March, when the provincial order came down for businesses to
close to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Gerow and Kruger started to
produce art kits — which they have been selling curbside.
