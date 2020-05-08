Art kits gain traction

Deena Kruger, co-owner of The Creative, stands next to one of the art

kits they started producing when the COVID-19 pandemic gained strength

in March.

 Brent Linton

It’s like yoga for the mind.

That’s how artist Steve Gerow described the importance of art during

the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gerow led an online art class for a group of Kingsway Park Public

School students on Thursday, from The Creative — an art studio he

co-owns with Deena Kruger.

“Now is the perfect time to explore and try different things,” said

Gerow, before going live with the students.

Since mid-March, when the provincial order came down for businesses to

close to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Gerow and Kruger started to

produce art kits — which they have been selling curbside.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you