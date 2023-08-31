A Thunder Bay man previously charged with aggravated assault is now facing a count of attempted murder relating to an incident from earlier this month.
City police responded to reports of an assault at a hotel room in the 1000 block of Dawson Road around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.
A male had allegedly assaulted a male victim, unprovoked with an edged weapon. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment.
The victim and accused were known to each other, police say.
Nicholas Morris, 37, was charged with aggravated assault. He has now been charged with attempted murder.
Morris remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
