The Thunder Bay Police Service is reminding the public to be on guard against possible fraud when making online purchases.
When making purchases online, shoppers should avoid using any kind of unsecured payments, police warn. They say sending e-money transfers to strangers or paying with gift cards, for example, are practices that should be avoided as they may leave people susceptible to fraud.
The city police service’s ecomonic crimes unit has seen an increase in complaints recently relating to frauds connected to online purchases.
A common scam involves the selling of pets. A person purporting to sell puppies, for example, may request a deposit via e-transfer. Once a payment is made the fraudster may even request additional payments for other alleged goods and services, such as shipping or a special travel kennel.
The payments are accepted by the fraudster without any intention of providing the promised merchandise. While this specific scam often involves pets, almost any merchandise can be used to bait victims.
