A high-stakes bidding war for control of potentially large Ring of Fire deposits of nickel, copper and chromite continued Wednesday, with a global mining-industry giant upping the ante.
Shareholders of Ring of Fire proponent Noront Resources have about three weeks to decide if they will accept the latest offering from Australia’s BHP, which is willing to pay 75 cents per share for Toronto-based Noront.
BHP’s offer is five cents more than a bid on Monday by Australian competitor Wyloo Metals, which Noront had earlier characterized as the best deal for its shareholders. Wyloo began the bidding in May, offering 31 cents per share.
“It’s great to see the value of the Ring of Fire being realized,” said Thunder Bay-based Ontario Prospectors Association executive-director Garry Clark. “Hopefully all parties can move forward toward developing the economics for the area.”
BHP had five days in which to respond to Wyloo’s Monday offer; after it did so, Noront’s board of directors then encouraged its shareholders to support BHP’s latest bid instead.
Noront shareholders must make a decision on whether or not to cash in their shares by Nov. 9, according to a Noront news release.
“In order for Noront shareholders to receive the 75-cent all-cash offer price for their shares, at least 50 per cent of shares not owned by BHP must be tendered, said the Noront news release.
