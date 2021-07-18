Flair Airlines made its first flight to Thunder Bay last month.
The airline bills itself as Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier offering affordable travel options. Flair offers service to 19 different locations in Canada and uses Boeing 737 aircraft.
Flights to Toronto Pearson Airport will be on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and was to increase the service this month to Thursday as well.
“There is tremendous demand for affordable air travel options in Canada,” said Garth Lund, chief commercial officer with Flair, in a news release.
“Connecting Ontario with flights between Thunder Bay and Toronto provides an affordable intra-provincial travel option as we have one-way fares as low as $29,” he added.
