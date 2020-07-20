As Ontario approaches a third phase in the easing of COVID-19 provincial restrictions, one local business operator wants people to know he has been open, safe and welcoming of his customers for some time now.
Kevin Johnson owns and operates Aly’s Mini Golf and Fun Centre, located at Boulevard Lake, which is also affectionately known as Aly’s Mini Putt.
The centre, which was named after Johnson’s late daughter, features an 18-hole mini putt golf course and play centre which has seen a drop in patrons due to COVID-19 restrictions and the emptying of the man-made Boulevard Lake for dam improvements.
“Through COVID, we were down substantially in sales and we are still holding our own,” said Johnson. We have a really strong game plan in place for guest safety and all of our equipment is sanitized thoroughly between use. We are just being really careful in what we are doing here.”
Johnson says Boulevard lake is open, and just because the water is gone, there are still things to do . . .,” he said. “You can come here and play mini putt. I would love to see the community come back and I want them to know it’s an extremely safe environment.”
Patrons can pay, stay and play all day with the single daily admittance fee.
“You can come down here, spend the day, play as many rounds as you want, play some basketball and take part in other activities. It’s fun for the whole family,” Johnson said.
While it is mandatory for the centre’s staff to wear a mask around their patrons, golfers are not required to wear a mask while they are playing but are encouraged to do so.
Johnson invites everyone to come out for a round of mini putt on July 25 from 1-10 p.m. where he will partner with Bazaar and Novelty to offer free slush-puppies to everyone who comes out to golf on that day.
