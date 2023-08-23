On July 31, Pow Wow Pitch, North America’s premier pitch competition for Indigenous entrepreneurs, presented in partnership with RBC, Shopify, and Mastercard, announced Donna Tremble, founder and chief executive officer of Royalty Data Rewards Club, as a 2023 Pow Wow Pitch Semi-Finalist.
Tremble, who is a member of Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, which is also known as Gull Bay First Nation, was selected from more than 2,000 applications and is advancing as a semi-finalist for a chance to win $25,000 to grow her business.
She submitted a one-minute video pitch to the Pow Wow Pitch website at the end of June to raise funds to pay for marketing expenses and for ongoing software development.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to network with amazing Indigenous entrepreneurs and to generate early traction for my business,” Tremble said. “You never know who is watching. I could find my first 1,000 club members or my first paying customer.”
Tremble’s business is creating a digital club that awards members with points for in-store purchases that they will be able to redeem, and digitizes existing loyalty programs for small businesses. The software allows the club member to choose who can view or purchase their data, and protects their privacy if the database is hacked.
“Congratulations to Donna on advancing to the semi-finals,” said Sunshine Tenasco, founder of Pow Wow Pitch. “We look forward to spotlighting and sharing Donna’s business with the Pow Wow Pitch community and growing together.”
Tremble hopes to win the grand prize to help with startup costs, build new software updates, and to grow the online presence of her business to gain more traction.
She will now benefit from expert pitch training and one-to-one mentorship with industry leaders. Tremble will pitch her business to a panel of judges in early fall at the semi-finals and, if successful, will win $1,000 and advance to the finals for a chance to win $25,000.
“I want to change how information is collected and traded on the internet," she said. "I grew up with social media, and I’ve experienced first hand how harmful feed algorithms can be for children and young adults. In my experience, if you want to change something, you have to figure it out yourself. I want to show my little cousins and other Indigenous kids that they can accomplish anything.”
