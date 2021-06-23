Deep in the forest near Kam Current Road in Gorham, natural spring water flows from underground in its purest form.
In 2014, property owner Kari Jamsa discovered the treasure and tapped into the flow. The question was how to bottle and market it.
When Jamsa met James Ngaindjo, they became business partners and came up with a plan. They needed equipment, a facility, a blessing from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and a market.
