The Thunder Bay and District Entrepreneur Centre provided digital support and over $300,000 in grants to 125 businesses to help boost their online presence through the Digital Main Street program.
Ryan Moore, the development officer with the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission, says the Digital Main Street program is funded by the federal and provincial governments and administered by the entrepreneur centre in response to the pandemic.
The funding included a $42.5-million investment from FedDev Ontario and a $7.45-million investment from the province of Ontario. A partnership between the Ontario Business Improvement Area Association, the Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas, Communitech, and Invest Ottawa was developed to expand the Digital Main Street platform to support more businesses with their digital presence from the impacts of COVID-19 in Ontario.
At the Entrepreneur Centre, five team members worked to reach more than 500 businesses in the Northwest region.
“As many businesses navigated the difficulties of the past year, the need to adapt to online sales and strengthen their online presence allowed for businesses to stay open and continue to connect with their customers,” said Moore, in a statement to The Chronicle-Journal last month. “Through the Digital Main Street program the entrepreneur centre was able to connect with over 500 business in the region and we are excited to continue to support our local and regional business community through a strong recovery with the next round of funding being announced very shortly.”
Additional funding enabled the centre to develop a local digital services team who provided assistance to local and regional businesses to help them navigate through the Digital Main Street training and to acquire the $2,500 Transformation Grant.
Of the 3,500 grants awarded in Ontario, 233 were designated in Northern Ontario.
Kay Matthews, the executive director of Ontario Business Improvement Area Association, said the Digital Main Street program was essential to aid small businesses in strengthening their online presence to manage through the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic hit Ontario’s main streets hard, and particularly in Northern Ontario,” she said. “We are excited to see how the small businesses in Thunder Bay and District took advantage of the DMS Digital Transformation Grant program to take valuable training and obtain funding to help cover the costs of adopting digital methods.”
The Thunder Bay and District Entrepreneur Centre, is part of the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission and services multiple communities along the North shore of Lake Superior from Atikokan to Greenstone and everywhere in between. Specializing in small business and entrepreneurial support, the Entrepreneur Centre has helped thousands of businesses across the region through advice, workshops, events and funding programs. For more information, go online at www. gotothunderbay.ca/how-wehelp/entrepreneur-centre/
