The Sioux Lookout OPP detachment is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into mischief at a cemetery.
Several monuments in a cemetery within the Municipality of Sioux Lookout were affected and police believe the incidents happened between the evening hours of Monday and early morning hours of Tuesday.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP by phone at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.