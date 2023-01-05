Jason Rasevych has come a long way since his student days at Confederation College. But he says the atmosphere he absorbed in class continues to influence his approach to business.
“Over 20 years ago, I was the only First Nations business student at that time,” Rasevych recalled in a news release.
The college’s small class sizes, professionalism and opportunities to learn in a team environment are qualities “that are practised in business every day,” added Rasevych, a Ginoogaming First Nation member and prominent Indigenous business leader.
Last fall, Rasevych was among seven recipients of Colleges Ontario’s annual Premier’s Award, which since 1992 has formally recognized college graduates “who are important social and economic contributors in Ontario and across the globe.”
According to a college backgrounder, Rasevych “has led Indigenous groups to precedent-setting agreements in the mining, forestry, energy, and broadband sectors, resulting in equity for Indigenous peoples in natural resources and ownership of enabling infrastructure.”
In 2019, he co-founded the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association.
The seven Premier’s Award winners, who were selected from about 125 nominees from the province’s 24 colleges, were announced at a Toronto ceremony at the end of November.
Along with Rasevych, Confederation College nominated three other graduates: University of Ottawa education Prof. Tricia McGuire-Adams, senior construction-industry executive David Lemay and award-winning Canadian film and television actor Goro Koyama.
