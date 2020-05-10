Construction resumed at Ecole Elsie MacGill Public School on Monday
after the province expanded its list of essential construction projects
last week.
In an online post, principal Heather Graham said they will be working
with the contractors to determine what impact the shutdown has had on
the construction schedule and will continue to update the school
community.
“At this time, we expect to be open to welcome our Hurricanes in
September,” she said.
The new elementary school is being built on the site of the former Sir
Winston Churchill Collegiate and Vocational Institute and will welcome
students from Agnew H. Johnston Public School and Edgewater Park Public
School. Both of those schools are expected to close at the end of this
school year providing the new school is ready for September.
Lakehead Public Schools is also reminding parents that kindergarten
registration for the upcoming school year is still open.
Parents of students who will be four years old on or before Dec. 31 can
register their child for school online if they haven’t already done so.
“We recognize that this is a very difficult period for our community
and at the same time, there may be a number of parents who maybe are
concerned that they had not yet registered their child for
kindergarten,” said AJ Keene, superintendent of education, in a news
release. “For the past number of years, we have provided online
registration for kindergarten parents. That option continues to be
available and we have added additional support for families to make the
process as seamless as possible.”
Parents or guardians can register a child for kindergarten at
lakeheadschools.ca. Any questions about the kindergarten program can be
sent to kindie@lakeheadschools.ca.
