Back at the site

Construction has restarted on the Ecole Elsie MacGill Public School

being built on the site of the former Sir Wiston Churchill Collegiate

and Vocational Institute.

Construction resumed at Ecole Elsie MacGill Public School on Monday

after the province expanded its list of essential construction projects

last week.

In an online post, principal Heather Graham said they will be working

with the contractors to determine what impact the shutdown has had on

the construction schedule and will continue to update the school

community.

“At this time, we expect to be open to welcome our Hurricanes in

September,” she said.

The new elementary school is being built on the site of the former Sir

Winston Churchill Collegiate and Vocational Institute and will welcome

students from Agnew H. Johnston Public School and Edgewater Park Public

School. Both of those schools are expected to close at the end of this

school year providing the new school is ready for September.

Lakehead Public Schools is also reminding parents that kindergarten

registration for the upcoming school year is still open.

Parents of students who will be four years old on or before Dec. 31 can

register their child for school online if they haven’t already done so.

“We recognize that this is a very difficult period for our community

and at the same time, there may be a number of parents who maybe are

concerned that they had not yet registered their child for

kindergarten,” said AJ Keene, superintendent of education, in a news

release. “For the past number of years, we have provided online

registration for kindergarten parents. That option continues to be

available and we have added additional support for families to make the

process as seamless as possible.”

Parents or guardians can register a child for kindergarten at

lakeheadschools.ca. Any questions about the kindergarten program can be

sent to kindie@lakeheadschools.ca.

