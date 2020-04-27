The Thunder Bay Country Market has been making changes to the way they do business as people self-isolate to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The market has now moved to an online model allowing people to shop and pay through the market’s website and then arrange a time to pick up their order.
The online store has been up and running for a week, and Annet Maurer, Thunder Bay Country Market manager, said the feedback they have been getting has been “fabulous.”
There are 48 vendors on the site and they will be adding more as they have the capacity. At peak season, the market has 100 vendors and year round they have nearly 70.
Some things cannot be put online, such as artwork, which is difficult to remove and post images as things sell.
For now, the market is prioritizing putting food online.
“We didn’t want to be a place for community transmission for COVID,” said Maurer.
Even though the market had introduced hand-washing stations, socially distanced vendors, directional flow and received a go-ahead to operate like a grocery store by the health unit.
Maurer said the whole process has been evolving minute by minute, with plans to add more vendors and items.
The online site functions much like Amazon or other sites do, said Maurer, adding that orders must be placed a full day before the pickup days, which are Wednesdays from 2:30-6 p.m., and Saturday’s from 9 a.m., to noon. People are to choose a preferred 15-minute time slot that has been limited to a maximum of 20 to avoid delays and congestion.
Maurer said this makes it smoother to pick up, rather than having people come at random times, so they have time to prepare orders.
All orders are prepaid on the website using a credit card, but they are planning on adding debit tap so people can pay when they receive their items at pickup.
“The benefit we will see from this is that people will really value local food and I hope that we have even more investment in local food coming out of this,” said Maurer, who is also very thankful for the support the market has received from the public.
Vendors are busy in different ways with this model, said Maurer, as they have to take care in the packing of items instead of just showing up to the market, but the vendors have felt the support from the community about buying local.
As for the future, Maurer hopes to maintain the online store in some form but she said it would be difficult to do both a physical market and online store at the same level.
