With a March 22 deadline looming for the closure of the Bombardier Labour Action Centre, an appeal has been sent to Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton to keep the centre open with news of more layoffs on the horizon.
The centre was designed to support more than 500 workers from the former Bombardier plant, which is now owned by Alstom. Those workers lost their jobs as contracts ended in October 2019.
The centre supports workers, employers and community partners affected by labour market and economic change and provided support as they proceeded through an adjustment process.
“In August of 2021, in anticipation of this new round of layoffs and because at that time approximately 27 per cent of the first group remained unemployed or underemployed, the adjustment committee applied to the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development for an extension that would enable the centre to operate until this coming October,” said Ian Angus, chairman of the adjustment committee.
“Instead, the ministry only approved the continuation of the operation until March 22, 2022 — closing just before the new layoffs begin.”
The committee is hopeful that the labour minister will amend the agreement to support almost 300 Alstom workers who will be out of work beginning in March.
“It is only fair and just that these workers receive the same support as their colleagues,” said Angus.
