The business disruptors took over Ingenuity at Lakehead University this past weekend.
The sixth annual Disrupt It weekend was held inside Lakehead University’s Centre for Advanced Studies in Engineering and Sciences building — where Ingenuity is housed — featuring students of all ages coming up with innovative business ideas.
From 22 business pitches on Friday, participants were grouped into nine teams to work on their business ideas throughout the weekend, pitch it to a judging panel on Sunday and be eligible for a grand prize of $5,000.
As of Saturday, the teams were hard at work expanding on their business ideas.
“It’s been great,” said Ingenuity manager Alyson MacKay. “We actually hit a couple of milestones this year. Out of our 52 participants, we had 22 people pitch (Friday) — we’ve never had that many people before.
“We have a 13-year-old in the mix which is one of our youngest participants (ever). He’s here with his parents. So that’s pretty exciting and this is the first year it’s being held at Ingenuity.
“The pitches were fantastic, there was quite the variety of everything going on, which is something we always want to see. Some really good buy-in from the teams and where people wanted to go and work with it.
“We see roughly around the same amount of participants every year, 50 to 60. Getting so much more buy-in for it, so much more awareness, so people are coming more prepared, they’re coming ready to win.
“The mentorship has just been fantastic. We’ve asked community members to volunteer their time and their expertise . . . . It adds such value to the weekend.”
———
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.