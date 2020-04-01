After careful consideration of the possible community impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding need for people to take necessary precautions, the City of Dryden council has declared a state of emergency for Dryden.
The declaration was executed by Deputy Mayor Shayne MacKinnon.
This decision follows declarations made by the province of Ontario for the entire province as well as numerous other municipalities that have declared municipal states of emergency. Dryden’s declaration underscores the urgency of the situation that the community is preparing for.
“The decision to declare an emergency is never taken lightly,” said Dryden Mayor Greg Wilson in a news release. “Our entire council takes this situation extremely seriously and our collective decision clearly shows this.
“Our council and our community stand behind all frontline workers who protect and serve our residents in these difficult times. Municipal efforts are focused on the COVID-19 pandemic for the health and safety of everyone, but we need all our residents to act together. If you are asked to self-isolate, you must comply. Refusing to do so is irresponsible and places our community at increased risk.”
The declaration of an emergency is an action available to municipalities under the Provincial Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. Dryden’s Emergency Control Group was activated on March 13 to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to meet regularly under the local state of emergency now in place.
All Dryden emergency and core services continue to operate with some adjustments to less essential services. Further service information can be found at www.dryden.ca/covid19.
“Our municipal staff are continuing to monitor this situation and are taking appropriate actions to address the evolving COVID-19 situation,” said Dryden chief administrative officer Roger Nesbitt in a news release.
