As people settle into their workplaces for 2023, Thunder Bay’s economy is doing reasonably well for the time being, says an economics expert.
“Employment has recovered from the pandemic and there is a lot of promise in the mining sectors as well as tourism over the coming year,” Livio Di Matteo, economics professor at Lakehead University, told The Chronicle-Journal.
“The post-secondary sector is also doing well with high international student recruitment.”
While the impact of mining is the most promising given the high rate of regional exploration and development, Di Matteo says most of the employment opportunities will be in the construction and then servicing of the mining sector as mining itself is not as labour intensive as it used to be.
Charla Robinson, president of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, says she thinks that there’s a general feeling of optimism around the state of the local economy.
“We are seeing increased economic activity,” she said. “The mining sector, forestry growth and the big projects that are happening are very encouraging. We know that there are challenges, particularly inflation. Rising costs are a real challenge.”
Industrial restructuring, such as the recent sale of Resolute Forest Products and the lack of contracts for the Alstom rail car plant, has raised speculation of whether Thunder Bay is shifting from a pulp, paper, softwood and rail car producer to more of a central northern mining hub.
Di Matteo pointed out that Thunder Bay has been changing for some time and the shifts at Resolute and Alstom have been underway for two decades. He said Thunder Bay will be relying on its public sector, such as health and education, as well as mining services, and other regional services, particularly as a hub for Indigenous activities.
He added that one source of continued stability will be Thunder Bay’s role as a transport hub, especially the port, which is seeing renewed activity.
Chris Heikkinen, the Port of Thunder Bay’s director of business development and terminal operation, agrees with Di Matteo and predicts that the Thunder Bay port should not feel much of an impact from a recession. He says the port primarily handles exports and there is a “big need” for grains and potash around the world.
“I would expect that those commodities would continue to ship regardless of the potential for a recession,” Heikkinen said.
Compared to same-sized cities, Thunder Bay will be more insulated from a recession given that nearly 35 per cent of its employment is in the broader public sector, Di Matteo said, adding there will be a slowdown.
Robinson says people are holding their breath waiting to see how it plays out.
“We certainly know there are some industries that are going to be hit if individuals and consumers feel that they need to stop spending and there are some businesses, whether government-funded or big natural resource projects, that are likely to proceed regardless of inflation,” she said.
“It’s difficult to see a severe recession given the shortage of labour and the high demand in the economy despite inflation and higher interest rates,” Di Matteo said. “There is also a lot of government income support via assorted individual income transfers that are feeding into demand.”
He suggests that Thunder Bay needs to support those activities that have been showing promise, such as mining services, post-secondary education, energy initiatives and tourism. And he said if the city can attract value-added activities in mining support and processing of minerals, so much the better.
Di Matteo noted that with rising interest rates, inflation is expected to subside as the economy slows.
“However, given that we have a perpetual (worker) shortage at present due to demographics, an aging labour force, inflation will not be going down to two per cent anytime soon,” he said.
Thunder Bay needs to work harder to retain the large cohort of younger seniors who are retiring in droves and will be more footloose when it comes to where they want to live, he said.
“It also needs to support younger people who wish to live in the city and region because housing supply and affordability are becoming more of an issue in Thunder Bay.”
