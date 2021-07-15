At least 10 new entrepreneurs will have a chance to participate in the Starter Company Plus program, thanks to an additional $50,000 awarded by the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission Board of Directors.
The funding, which aims to support local projects and initiatives that create jobs and stimulate business, was approved through the Economic Development Reserve Fund (EDRF).
