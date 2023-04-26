The findings of a study on the economic and tourism impact of an expanded Thunder Bay Waterfront Trail was released by Deloitte Canada on Tuesday.
The study, which was spearheaded by the Waterfront Trail Rotary Community Action Team, a sub-committee of Port Arthur Rotary, involved extensive research through a citizen survey, stakeholder response and economic modelling.
Paul Blaise, a managing director with Deloitte LLP, said infrastructure improvements such as the trail are important.
“They can be economic contributors on their own directly by creating more tourism and local traffic to specific geographic areas and driving investment,” Blaise said.
“They can also be important indirect contributors to the economy. Communities that are doing really well are attracting great talent and great talent drives the success of business.”
Sarah Lewis, Deloitte LLP manager, outlined the findings that will be presented through a deputation to city council on May 1.
“There are many different areas of community economic development that would be advanced through the development of a trails project; certainly tourism, visitation and spending, providing an event venue, increasing local spending and business opportunities,” Lewis said.
“The trail itself is a very important geographic location in the city of Thunder Bay, and there are many interpretive opportunities along the trail route. There’s an opportunity to advance reconciliation by engaging in a community appropriate engagement process and having Indigenous Peoples involvement in the development of the project.”
She says there are high-value waterfront areas for some strong alignment with city planning, including the official plan and other documents that support waterfront development and Waterfront Trail.
“The Thunder Bay tourism brand is ‘Canada’s premier outdoor city,’” she said.
“The waterfront, the outdoors and trails, infrastructure, and tourism, product development are all aligned with that overall brand.”
The study projected 7,800 visitors to the trail annually with an estimated spending of $780,000 creating a GDP impact, which includes direct, indirect and induced impact.
Lewis said direct annual taxes attributable to the trail would be $179,000. The construction of the trail expansion would take more than 10 years to complete with upwards of $25 million in construction impact-spending based on 2022 figures.
A statistically valid community survey done through phone interviews reached 154 residents with 90 per cent strongly supporting the proposed project and 89 per cent believed the trail would provide significant benefits to local community members.
At least 82 per cent support the idea that the proposed expansion would attract more tourists to the area.
Stakeholder interviews reflected common themes of what residents and organizations found to be a value. This includes trail connectivity, points of interest, business development, quality of life, sport tourism, trail enhancements and project implementation.
“There were three different areas of actions that are recommended based on the research,” Lewis said. “The first is to plan for a tourism destination trail and secure resources to complete the construction. The second is to strengthen partnerships to maximize the economic impact of the trail infrastructure. And the third is to highlight interpretive assets and community storytelling through the project.”
Warren Philp, past president of the Port Arthur Rotary, explained that the rotary began looking for a centennial project in 2020 as they reach 100 years in 2024. They determined there hasn’t been a trail association operating in the city since the late 1990s and took on the task of being the trail advocate.
“For the first time ever in their 99-year history, the Port Arthur Rotary formed as a registered charity through Revenue Canada,” Philp said.
“We then applied first to the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission and they gave us $17,000. The Trans Canada Trail loved the idea and gave us $10,000. Destination Northern Ontario, an agency through the provincial government, liked the project so much that they said they’ll match the $17,000 and $10,000 and give us $27,000.”
Destination Northern Ontario was happy to manage the project for the rotary, send out the request for quotes, manage the accounting for the project, help hire a consultant and pay the consultant to work with the other funding partners. Deloitte Canada was hired in November and finished their work at the end of March.
