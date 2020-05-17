Noront Resources say ongoing exploration efforts at its remote Ring of
Fire mining camp at McFaulds Lake suggests the property contains a
sizable amount of copper and zinc.
“Based on our geological understanding and the promising targets we’ve
generated since we began exploring here in 2017, we believe there is
much more to be found at McFaulds,” Noront exploration vice-president
Ryan Weston said on May 11 in a news release.
The company says the “maiden” discovery is based on 14 holes that were
drilled between 2017 and 2019.
The Ring of Fire is located about 550 kilometres northeast of Thunder
Bay. Toronto-based Noront also holds deposits of nickel and chromite, a
main ingredient in the manufacture of stainless steel.
More information is available online at norontresources.com.
