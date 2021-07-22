The Toronto-based company advancing a proposed palladium and copper mine on the outskirts of Marathon says it has retained its “effective” control of the project.
Generation Mining said Wednesday it remains in the driver’s seat following the decision by its partner — South African mining giant Sibanye-Stillwater — to not increase its project share to 51 per cent.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.