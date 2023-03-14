The Vancouver company building a new gold mine in Geraldton could receive up to $52 million under terms of a transaction of shares with a Nevada-based mining company.
If the arrangement between Equinox Gold and i-80 Gold is completed, Equinox’s stake in the latter company will drop from an earlier 24.7 per cent to 17. 6 per cent, or about 43.4 million shares, an Equinox news release said.
The transaction is expected to close on March 28.
“Equinox Gold remains a supportive shareholder of i-80 Gold and does not currently plan to make any additional changes to its interest in i-80 Gold,” the release said.
Equinox’s $1.23-billion Greenstone mine in Geraldton is set to pour its first gold bar early in 2024. When in full production, the mine is expected to employ about 450 people.
If received, the $52 million “will go into our corporate treasury, which is what we are using to fund Greenstone,” an Equinox spokeswoman said Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.