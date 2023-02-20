It didn’t take long for mining exploration companies to take a shine to offers of free money.
According to a provincial news release this week, about 30 companies have so far collectively received $5.8 million from a special fund to kickstart mining exploration for copper, nickel and other minerals deemed critical for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and smartphones.
The fund “is helping unlock the province’s vast mineral exploration potential and paving the way for unprecedented growth in our mining sector,” Mines Minister George Pirie said in the news release.
When the fund was announced in 2021, the province earmarked $12 million over four years, providing a maximum of $200,000 for eligible projects.
Companies that have at least $100 million in market capital can apply to the province for the next round of funding until March 16.
According to a provincial backgrounder, Ontario’s mining industry accounts for 75,000 jobs.
