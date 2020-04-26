Barrick Gold Corp. says it’s feeling optimistic about the company’s 2020 production targets, even though the economy as a whole seems gloomy due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement released last week, the Toronto-based miner said it expects to meet its targets based on solid preliminary numbers recorded in the first business quarter of the year, which ended on March 31.
Production of 1.25 million ounces of gold and 115 million pounds of copper were achieved “despite the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lock-downs (in various countries),” said a Barrick Gold news release.
Of the total first-quarter gold production amount, 57,000 ounces were produced at the company’s Hemlo mine about 40 kilometres east of Marathon.
A previously announced plan to put Hemlo under the control of an Australian-based mining services company for the next three years has been put on hold due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions.
Barrick president Mark Bristow said “comprehensive programs to counter the spread of COVID-19 were in action at all of Barrick’s operations, and (the company) had taken the necessary steps to manage the impact of the pandemic on its business.”
During the first quarter, the average market price for gold was US $1,583 per once, while copper fetched $2.56 per pound, the company said.
The company is to provide a report on its first-quarter results on May 6 by webinar, given the ongoing concerns about COVID-19.
