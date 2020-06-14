More than 1.1 million metric tones of Canadian grain came through Thunder Bay’s port in May.
Last month was again strong in grain shipments for the port due to strong demand for it overseas.
Since March, many countries have been stockpiling grain because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global grain supply has also been impacted by drought in Australia and export restrictions in Russia.
Australia, Russia and Canada are among the top wheat exporters globally and Canada also has carryover stock from last year.
In a news release, the Port of Thunder Bay said the pandemic has also increased capacity in the supply chain for grain as diminished movement of major railway commodities like oil and gas has opened up railway capacity.
Strong grain shipments are expected to continue this summer.
Also expected this month at Keefer Terminal is the shipping season’s first of several windmill component shipments.
