On Friday morning, members of the Ultimate Gymnastics competitive team and their coach walked into their gym for the first time in seven months.
“We have been closed since the pandemic began, for 331 days,” says Greg Balec, owner of the Ultimate Gym. “I would not have been able to comprehend that had I not decided to calculate the amount of time we’ve been closed.”
