Retirements, an aging population and a continuing trend toward out-migration will create numerous job openings in the Thunder Bay district across a wide variety of employment sectors, researchers who study labour market trends say.
“It’s important more than ever to understand the occupations in which these (labour) shortages fall,” said Alex Ross this week in a report for the Northern Policy Institute think-tank.
An extensive list of positions expected to be available include optometrists, doctors, dentists, plumbers, pipefitters, sales people and computer techs.
Ross said the employment forecast bodes well for both migrants looking to settle in the Lakehead and “for Northern Ontario’s youth (seeking) the option of remaining in their home cities after they graduate” from college or university.
“Determining labour market gaps is becoming an increasingly important practice for policy planning, given projected labour force declines in Northern Ontario,” North Superior Workforce Planning Board executive-director Madge Richardson said in a NPI news release.
———
(This story originally published April 1, 2020)
